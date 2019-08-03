Carter’s (NYSE:CRI) Trading Down 5.6%

Shares of Carter’s, Inc. (NYSE:CRI) traded down 5.6% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $87.07 and last traded at $87.77, 831,352 shares were traded during trading. An increase of 11% from the average session volume of 751,782 shares. The stock had previously closed at $93.02.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank assumed coverage on shares of Carter’s in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. They set a “hold” rating and a $99.00 price objective on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of Carter’s from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, DA Davidson cut their price objective on shares of Carter’s to $91.00 and set an “average” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $104.56.

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $94.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The company has a market cap of $3.92 billion, a PE ratio of 13.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.94.

Carter’s (NYSE:CRI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The textile maker reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $734.38 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $730.86 million. Carter’s had a net margin of 8.05% and a return on equity of 34.45%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.79 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Carter’s, Inc. will post 6.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Alpha Quant Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Carter’s by 112.7% in the first quarter. Alpha Quant Advisors LLC now owns 334 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Carter’s by 38.8% in the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 587 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. First Quadrant L P CA bought a new position in shares of Carter’s in the first quarter worth about $155,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of Carter’s by 92.0% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,860 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $187,000 after purchasing an additional 891 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HL Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Carter’s in the first quarter worth about $206,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.82% of the company’s stock.

About Carter’s (NYSE:CRI)

Carter's, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, sources, and markets branded childrenswear under the Carter's, Child of Mine, Just One You, Precious Firsts, Precious Baby, Simple Joys, OshKosh B'gosh, Skip Hop, and other brands. The company operates through three segments: U.S.

