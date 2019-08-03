Casa Systems (NASDAQ:CASA) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.15 EPS

Casa Systems (NASDAQ:CASA) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.15, Briefing.com reports. Casa Systems had a return on equity of 32.03% and a net margin of 8.71%. The business had revenue of $52.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.59 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.24 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 24.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Casa Systems updated its FY 2019 guidance to $0.20-0.30 EPS.

CASA stock opened at $7.27 on Friday. Casa Systems has a twelve month low of $5.46 and a twelve month high of $16.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $609.44 million, a P/E ratio of 9.09 and a beta of 0.76. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $6.49. The company has a current ratio of 5.12, a quick ratio of 4.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.47.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CASA. Raymond James downgraded Casa Systems from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Casa Systems from $11.00 to $7.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. ValuEngine raised Casa Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Casa Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.50 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.94.

Casa Systems Company Profile

Casa Systems, Inc provides software-centric broadband products in North America, Latin America, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers solutions that allow cable service providers to deliver voice, video, and data services over a single platform at multi-gigabit speeds.

