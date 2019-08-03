Castle Brands (NYSEAMERICAN:ROX) Stock Price Up 7%

Shares of Castle Brands Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:ROX) rose 7% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $0.63 and last traded at $0.61, approximately 313,396 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 23% from the average daily volume of 404,683 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.57.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barrington Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $1.35 price target on shares of Castle Brands in a report on Wednesday, June 19th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Castle Brands from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Castle Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $0.50 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Maxim Group reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Castle Brands in a research report on Wednesday, June 19th.

Castle Brands (NYSEAMERICAN:ROX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 17th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $26.89 million for the quarter.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ROX. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Castle Brands during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Castle Brands in the first quarter valued at $40,000. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of Castle Brands by 226.4% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 151,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 104,909 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Castle Brands by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 854,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $726,000 after purchasing an additional 35,559 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Castle Brands by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,742,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,034,000 after acquiring an additional 13,072 shares during the period.

Castle Brands Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, imports, and sells beverage alcohol and non-alcoholic beverage products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Asia. The company offers premium and super premium rums, whiskey, liqueurs, vodka, tequila, wine, amaretto, and other spirits, as well as ginger beer and ready-to-drink cocktails.

