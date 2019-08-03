Castlight Health (NYSE:CSLT) Upgraded by ValuEngine to Hold

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Castlight Health (NYSE:CSLT) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Thursday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Castlight Health from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. Cantor Fitzgerald cut shares of Castlight Health from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $4.50.

NYSE CSLT traded up $0.05 on Thursday, hitting $1.69. 1,022,296 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 482,314. The company has a quick ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Castlight Health has a 1-year low of $1.50 and a 1-year high of $4.15. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $2.94. The firm has a market cap of $231.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.56 and a beta of 1.42.

Castlight Health (NYSE:CSLT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The software maker reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.01). Castlight Health had a negative net margin of 19.68% and a negative return on equity of 9.21%. The business had revenue of $35.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.95 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.10) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Castlight Health will post -0.11 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Neeraj Gupta sold 8,738 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.61, for a total value of $31,544.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 275,255 shares in the company, valued at approximately $993,670.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 22,538 shares of company stock valued at $74,521. Company insiders own 17.37% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Castlight Health by 30.6% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,006,337 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,250,000 after purchasing an additional 235,638 shares during the period. First Quadrant L P CA acquired a new stake in shares of Castlight Health during the second quarter worth $62,000. Edge Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Castlight Health by 14.0% during the second quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 138,625 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $448,000 after purchasing an additional 17,000 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Castlight Health by 4.6% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 15,952,562 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $59,823,000 after purchasing an additional 705,543 shares during the period. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in shares of Castlight Health during the first quarter worth $97,000. 53.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Castlight Health Company Profile

Castlight Health, Inc provides a software-as-a-service platform used for health benefits navigation for employees in the United States. Its platform matches employees to the resources their employers make available to them; managing a condition; and assists them to manage their benefits. The company also offers implementation, user and customer support, and marketplace services.

