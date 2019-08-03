Catalyst Biosciences (NASDAQ:CBIO) Rating Increased to Buy at ValuEngine

Catalyst Biosciences (NASDAQ:CBIO) was upgraded by equities research analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Catalyst Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.75.

Shares of CBIO stock traded down $0.62 on Thursday, hitting $8.12. 117,448 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 278,614. The company has a quick ratio of 24.94, a current ratio of 24.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Catalyst Biosciences has a one year low of $6.20 and a one year high of $11.44. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $8.00. The stock has a market cap of $97.28 million, a PE ratio of -3.03 and a beta of 2.10.

Catalyst Biosciences (NASDAQ:CBIO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.15) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.16) by $0.01. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Catalyst Biosciences will post -4.88 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Catalyst Biosciences by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 846,529 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,680,000 after buying an additional 39,088 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Catalyst Biosciences by 25.7% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 508,232 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,010,000 after buying an additional 103,874 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its position in Catalyst Biosciences by 40.8% during the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 288,600 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,341,000 after buying an additional 83,701 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in Catalyst Biosciences by 12.3% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 152,246 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,202,000 after buying an additional 16,615 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Catalyst Biosciences by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 144,175 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,137,000 after buying an additional 5,405 shares during the period. 68.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Catalyst Biosciences

Catalyst Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing medicines to address hematology indications. Its product pipeline includes marzeptacog alfa, a Factor VIIa variant that is in a Phase II/III clinical trial for the prophylactic treatment of individuals with severe hemophilia A and B with inhibitors.

