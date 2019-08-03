Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) Shares Acquired by Lindbrook Capital LLC

Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its position in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) by 44.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,697 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 523 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $231,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Weiss Asset Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Caterpillar during the 1st quarter valued at about $200,000. Tufton Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Tufton Capital Management now owns 66,628 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $9,027,000 after buying an additional 787 shares during the period. Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC now owns 3,487 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $475,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. Physicians Financial Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 11.9% during the 1st quarter. Physicians Financial Services Inc. now owns 17,855 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,419,000 after buying an additional 1,895 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Counselors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 11.3% during the 1st quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 145,766 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $19,750,000 after buying an additional 14,774 shares during the period. 65.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE CAT opened at $124.54 on Friday. Caterpillar Inc. has a twelve month low of $112.06 and a twelve month high of $159.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. The company has a market cap of $75.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.52. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $134.01.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The industrial products company reported $2.83 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.12 by ($0.29). Caterpillar had a net margin of 11.26% and a return on equity of 43.35%. The firm had revenue of $14.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.47 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.97 earnings per share. Caterpillar’s revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Caterpillar Inc. will post 11.73 EPS for the current year.

CAT has been the topic of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Caterpillar from $172.00 to $164.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $156.00 target price on shares of Caterpillar in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Standpoint Research upgraded Caterpillar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Caterpillar from $165.00 to $155.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price objective on Caterpillar from $160.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $144.23.

About Caterpillar

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

