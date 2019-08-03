CB Financial Services (NASDAQ:CBFV) Upgraded to “Hold” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of CB Financial Services (NASDAQ:CBFV) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Friday, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CB Financial Services from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd.

Shares of NASDAQ CBFV traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $24.14. 25,909 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,457. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The business’s 50 day moving average is $24.35. The stock has a market cap of $132.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.36. CB Financial Services has a one year low of $22.77 and a one year high of $33.00.

CB Financial Services (NASDAQ:CBFV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 29th. The bank reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $13.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.15 million. CB Financial Services had a net margin of 18.31% and a return on equity of 7.72%. On average, analysts anticipate that CB Financial Services will post 2.1 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Joseph N. Headlee purchased 2,000 shares of CB Financial Services stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $23.60 per share, with a total value of $47,200.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director John J. Lacarte purchased 1,900 shares of CB Financial Services stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $25.00 per share, with a total value of $47,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders acquired 5,325 shares of company stock valued at $128,819. Insiders own 7.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CBFV. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in CB Financial Services by 12.0% in the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 190,684 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,529,000 after purchasing an additional 20,505 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of CB Financial Services by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 222,109 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,505,000 after buying an additional 7,609 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of CB Financial Services in the 1st quarter valued at $102,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of CB Financial Services by 158.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,270 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $155,000 after buying an additional 3,844 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of CB Financial Services by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 51,018 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,264,000 after buying an additional 1,955 shares in the last quarter. 27.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CB Financial Services, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Community Bank that provides various banking products and services for individuals and businesses southwestern Pennsylvania, West Virginia, and Ohio. The company's primary deposit products include demand deposits, NOW accounts, money market accounts, and savings accounts.

