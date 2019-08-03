Cboe Global Markets Inc (CBOE:CBOE) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Cboe Global Markets Inc (CBOE:CBOE) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the fourteen ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have given a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $111.86.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Raymond James cut shares of Cboe Global Markets from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Wells Fargo & Co restated an “outperform” rating and set a $120.00 target price (up from $112.00) on shares of Cboe Global Markets in a research report on Friday, July 5th. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $105.00 to $103.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Finally, Barclays restated a “hold” rating and set a $102.00 target price on shares of Cboe Global Markets in a research report on Friday, July 12th.

CBOE stock traded up $1.41 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $116.48. The company had a trading volume of 791,630 shares, compared to its average volume of 747,336. Cboe Global Markets has a 12-month low of $87.87 and a 12-month high of $115.11. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $111.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $103.07.

Cboe Global Markets (CBOE:CBOE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 3rd. The financial services provider reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $280.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $279.49 million.

In related news, EVP John Deters sold 834 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.78, for a total value of $86,552.52. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,121 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $323,897.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Brian N. Schell sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.47, for a total transaction of $1,084,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 36,069 shares in the company, valued at $3,912,404.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 39,173 shares of company stock worth $4,277,605 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund grew its position in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 49.1% in the second quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 30,387 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,149,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its position in Cboe Global Markets by 27.3% during the second quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 8,217 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $852,000 after acquiring an additional 1,760 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its position in Cboe Global Markets by 2.5% during the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 11,934 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,237,000 after acquiring an additional 287 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc acquired a new position in Cboe Global Markets during the second quarter worth about $829,000. Finally, 6 Meridian boosted its position in Cboe Global Markets by 1.9% during the second quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 5,196 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $538,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. 81.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Cboe Global Markets

Cboe Global Markets, Inc engages in the provision of trading and investment solutions to investors. It operates through the following business segments: Options, U.S. Equities, Futures, European Equities, and Global FX. The Options segment includes options exchange business, which lists for trading options on market indexes (index options), as well as on non-exclusive multiply-listed options.

