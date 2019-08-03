CDW (NASDAQ:CDW) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.10 EPS

CDW (NASDAQ:CDW) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The information technology services provider reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.10, Morningstar.com reports. The business had revenue of $4.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.50 billion. CDW had a return on equity of 81.06% and a net margin of 4.07%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.38 EPS.

CDW traded down $2.18 during trading on Friday, hitting $116.34. 795,490 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 738,884. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $111.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.10. CDW has a 1 year low of $74.32 and a 1 year high of $120.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.61, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.29.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.295 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 23rd. This represents a $1.18 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.01%. CDW’s payout ratio is currently 23.14%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CDW shares. BidaskClub raised CDW from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised CDW from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $125.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Evercore ISI began coverage on CDW in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $120.00 price target for the company. ValuEngine lowered CDW from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered CDW from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $100.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. CDW currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $117.63.

In other CDW news, insider Robert F. Kirby sold 1,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.86, for a total transaction of $133,718.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 37,670 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,874,736.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Thomas E. Richards sold 66,667 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.67, for a total value of $6,644,699.89. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 644,443 shares in the company, valued at $64,231,633.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 139,534 shares of company stock worth $14,332,814 over the last 90 days. 2.25% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of CDW by 65.6% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 3,418,230 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $328,150,000 after acquiring an additional 1,354,651 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of CDW by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,053,205 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $294,237,000 after acquiring an additional 168,943 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in shares of CDW by 10.6% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,384,709 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $229,814,000 after acquiring an additional 228,818 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of CDW by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,621,738 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $156,287,000 after acquiring an additional 114,778 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of CDW by 11.9% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,598,078 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $129,445,000 after acquiring an additional 169,507 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.80% of the company’s stock.

CDW Company Profile

CDW Corporation provides integrated information technology (IT) solutions to business, government, education, and healthcare customers in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The company offers discrete hardware and software products, as well as integrated IT solutions, including mobility, security, data center optimization, cloud computing, virtualization, and collaboration.

