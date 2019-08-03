Cedar Realty Trust (NYSE:CDR) Stock Price Down 6.1% on Disappointing Earnings

Cedar Realty Trust Inc (NYSE:CDR) shares dropped 6.1% during mid-day trading on Thursday after the company announced weaker than expected quarterly earnings. The company traded as low as $2.58 and last traded at $2.61, approximately 581,399 shares changed hands during trading. An increase of 72% from the average daily volume of 337,600 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.78.

The real estate investment trust reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.08). Cedar Realty Trust had a return on equity of 5.85% and a net margin of 15.49%. The company had revenue of $35.66 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.77 million.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 9th will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 8th. Cedar Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.48%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cedar Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. ValuEngine downgraded Cedar Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st.

In other news, insider Bruce J. Schanzer sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.14, for a total transaction of $31,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,272,343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,135,157.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 4.51% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Cedar Realty Trust by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 727,485 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,284,000 after purchasing an additional 3,850 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its holdings in Cedar Realty Trust by 7.7% in the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 62,563 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $164,000 after purchasing an additional 4,495 shares in the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its holdings in Cedar Realty Trust by 125.9% in the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 8,695 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 4,846 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in Cedar Realty Trust by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 192,510 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $605,000 after purchasing an additional 5,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Cedar Realty Trust in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. 89.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The business’s fifty day moving average is $2.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $233.26 million, a PE ratio of 4.52 and a beta of 0.87.

About Cedar Realty Trust (NYSE:CDR)

Cedar Realty Trust, Inc is a fully-integrated real estate investment trust which focuses on the ownership, operation and redevelopment of grocery-anchored shopping centers in high-density urban markets from Washington, DC to Boston. The Company's portfolio (excluding properties treated as "held for sale") comprises 58 properties, with approximately 8.7 million square feet of gross leasable area.

