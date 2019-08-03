Celsion (NASDAQ:CLSN) Lifted to Hold at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Celsion (NASDAQ:CLSN) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

CLSN has been the topic of a number of other reports. Brookline Capital Management reissued a buy rating on shares of Celsion in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Celsion from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th.

Celsion stock traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $1.74. The stock had a trading volume of 93,007 shares, compared to its average volume of 82,229. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 4.22 and a current ratio of 4.22. Celsion has a 52-week low of $1.35 and a 52-week high of $3.10. The company has a market capitalization of $35.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.56 and a beta of 1.94. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.78.

Celsion (NASDAQ:CLSN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 15th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.01). Celsion had a negative return on equity of 65.35% and a negative net margin of 1,954.60%. The firm had revenue of $0.13 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.13 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Celsion will post -1.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Celsion stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Celsion Co. (NASDAQ:CLSN) by 21.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 142,426 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,548 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned 0.76% of Celsion worth $202,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 4.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Celsion Company Profile

Celsion Corporation, a development stage oncology drug company, focuses on the development and commercialization of directed chemotherapies, DNA-mediated immunotherapy, and RNA based therapies for the treatment of cancer. Its lead product candidate is ThermoDox, a liposomal encapsulation of doxorubicin that is in Phase III clinical trial for treating primary liver cancer.

