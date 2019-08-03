Centerstate Bank (NASDAQ:CSFL) Upgraded by BidaskClub to Buy

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Centerstate Bank (NASDAQ:CSFL) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Friday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Centerstate Bank from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $28.40.

NASDAQ:CSFL traded down $0.30 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $22.87. 658,416 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 486,275. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.16. Centerstate Bank has a one year low of $19.55 and a one year high of $31.22.

Centerstate Bank (NASDAQ:CSFL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.51. The business had revenue of $196.62 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $193.83 million. Centerstate Bank had a return on equity of 10.76% and a net margin of 27.16%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Centerstate Bank will post 2.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. D L Carlson Investment Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Centerstate Bank by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. D L Carlson Investment Group Inc. now owns 90,480 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,154,000 after purchasing an additional 465 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Centerstate Bank by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 15,827 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $377,000 after purchasing an additional 672 shares during the period. Advisor Group Inc. increased its holdings in Centerstate Bank by 9.2% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 8,239 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $173,000 after acquiring an additional 693 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank increased its holdings in Centerstate Bank by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 284,630 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,524,000 after acquiring an additional 969 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bremer Bank National Association purchased a new stake in Centerstate Bank in the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Institutional investors own 63.08% of the company’s stock.

About Centerstate Bank

CenterState Bank Corporation operates as the holding company for CenterState Bank, N.A. that provides various consumer and commercial banking services to individuals, businesses, and industries. The company accepts various deposit products, such as savings, demand, negotiable order of withdrawal, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and time deposits.

