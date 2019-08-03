Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.06 EPS

Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.86 by ($0.06), Morningstar.com reports. Central Garden & Pet had a return on equity of 9.92% and a net margin of 4.19%. The company had revenue of $706.58 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $689.17 million.

Central Garden & Pet stock traded down $5.85 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $21.37. 1,184,778 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 227,139. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.19, a P/E/G ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 0.04. Central Garden & Pet has a twelve month low of $20.97 and a twelve month high of $40.81. The company has a current ratio of 4.52, a quick ratio of 2.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.61.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on CENTA shares. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of Central Garden & Pet from $39.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Monness Crespi & Hardt restated a “buy” rating and issued a $36.00 price objective (down from $44.00) on shares of Central Garden & Pet in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Central Garden & Pet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Central Garden & Pet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Central Garden & Pet currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.60.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Central Garden & Pet during the 1st quarter worth approximately $56,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 30.4% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 805 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Central Garden & Pet in the 2nd quarter valued at $94,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Central Garden & Pet in the 1st quarter valued at $142,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Central Garden & Pet in the 1st quarter valued at $185,000. Institutional investors own 66.22% of the company’s stock.

Central Garden & Pet Company Profile

Central Garden & Pet Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces and distributes products for the lawn and garden, and pet supplies markets in the United States. It operates through two segments, Pet and Garden. The Pet segment supplies products for dogs and cats, including edible bones, edible and non-edible chews, dog and cat food and treats, toys, pet carriers, grooming supplies, and other accessories; and products for birds, small animals, and specialty pets, such as food, cages and habitats, toys, chews, and related accessories.

