Centric Brands (NASDAQ:CTRC) Upgraded to Buy by ValuEngine

Centric Brands (NASDAQ:CTRC) was upgraded by equities research analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

CTRC stock traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $2.81. 154,341 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 52,354. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 304.20, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.25. Centric Brands has a one year low of $2.43 and a one year high of $6.00. The firm has a market cap of $158.07 million, a PE ratio of -0.47 and a beta of -0.94. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.37.

Centric Brands (NASDAQ:CTRC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 20th. The company reported ($1.40) earnings per share for the quarter. Centric Brands had a negative net margin of 18.55% and a negative return on equity of 424.90%. The firm had revenue of $528.90 million for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Centric Brands will post -1.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Centric Brands during the fourth quarter valued at $75,000. Northern Trust Corp bought a new position in Centric Brands during the fourth quarter valued at $103,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new position in Centric Brands during the fourth quarter valued at $197,000. Creative Planning bought a new position in Centric Brands during the second quarter valued at $206,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Centric Brands during the fourth quarter valued at $327,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.22% of the company’s stock.

About Centric Brands

Centric Brands Inc designs, produces, manages, and builds kid's wear, and women's and men's accessories and apparel, and distributes its products across various retail and digital channels in North America and international markets. The company also licenses approximately 100 brands across its core product categories, including kid's, women's, and men's accessories and apparel.

