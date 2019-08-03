Century Aluminum (NASDAQ:CENX) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.11 EPS

Century Aluminum (NASDAQ:CENX) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The industrial products company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.11, Bloomberg Earnings reports. Century Aluminum had a negative net margin of 5.29% and a negative return on equity of 9.33%. The business had revenue of $473.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $475.87 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.32 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year.

NASDAQ CENX traded down $0.01 on Friday, hitting $7.02. 1,415,283 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,203,603. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.94. The company has a market cap of $623.45 million, a P/E ratio of -50.14 and a beta of 1.94. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Century Aluminum has a 1-year low of $5.37 and a 1-year high of $13.47.

In related news, Director Andrew G. Michelmore purchased 5,000 shares of Century Aluminum stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $5.78 per share, for a total transaction of $28,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 40,598 shares in the company, valued at $234,656.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 1.03% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CENX shares. BidaskClub lowered shares of Century Aluminum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Century Aluminum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Century Aluminum from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Century Aluminum currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.14.

Century Aluminum Company Profile

Century Aluminum Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces standard-grade and value-added primary aluminum products in the United States and Iceland. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

