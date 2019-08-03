Century Communities (NYSE:CCS) Lifted to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Century Communities (NYSE:CCS) from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Century Communities, Inc. is a home building and construction company. Its activities comprise land acquisition, development, and entitlements; and the acquisition, development, construction, marketing, and sale of various single-family detached and attached residential home projects. The Company operates in major metropolitan markets in Colorado, Texas and Nevada. Century Communities, Inc. is based in Greenwood Village, Colorado. “

CCS has been the topic of a number of other reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Century Communities from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, July 27th. Wedbush increased their price objective on shares of Century Communities from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Century Communities from a b- rating to a c rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $34.30.

CCS stock traded down $0.39 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $27.20. The company had a trading volume of 321,334 shares, compared to its average volume of 305,292. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.30 and a quick ratio of 0.30. The stock has a market cap of $824.70 million, a P/E ratio of 6.90 and a beta of 1.27. The business has a 50 day moving average of $26.83. Century Communities has a 12 month low of $16.35 and a 12 month high of $32.95.

Century Communities (NYSE:CCS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The construction company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $608.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $554.22 million. Century Communities had a net margin of 3.21% and a return on equity of 11.94%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.21 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Century Communities will post 3.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Robert J. Francescon sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.05, for a total transaction of $2,605,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 376,280 shares in the company, valued at $9,802,094. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 14.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clearbridge Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Century Communities in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in Century Communities by 21.7% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,943 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 882 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Century Communities in the first quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Century Communities by 609.3% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,199 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $124,000 after acquiring an additional 6,184 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in Century Communities by 271,950.0% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,441 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $130,000 after acquiring an additional 5,439 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.35% of the company’s stock.

Century Communities, Inc engages in the design, development, construction, marketing, and sale of single-family attached and detached homes in metropolitan areas in Alabama, Arizona, California, Colorado, Florida, Georgia, Indiana, Nevada, North Carolina, Ohio, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, and Washington.

