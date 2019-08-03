Cerecor (NASDAQ:CERC) Upgraded to Buy at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Cerecor (NASDAQ:CERC) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

CERC has been the topic of several other reports. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH reissued a buy rating and set a $8.00 target price on shares of Cerecor in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. HC Wainwright set a $11.00 target price on shares of Cerecor and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. TheStreet lowered shares of Cerecor from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. Finally, Maxim Group reissued a buy rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of Cerecor in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Cerecor has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $9.67.

NASDAQ:CERC traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $3.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 137,814 shares, compared to its average volume of 66,180. Cerecor has a 1 year low of $2.71 and a 1 year high of $7.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.95. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $4.91.

Cerecor (NASDAQ:CERC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.03. Cerecor had a negative net margin of 226.50% and a negative return on equity of 120.67%. The company had revenue of $5.41 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.85 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Cerecor will post -0.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Armistice Capital Master Fund purchased 10,000 shares of Cerecor stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 7th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $4.88 per share, for a total transaction of $48,800.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Armistice Capital, Llc purchased 12,587 shares of Cerecor stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $4.85 per share, with a total value of $61,046.95. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have bought 225,219 shares of company stock worth $1,077,864. Corporate insiders own 64.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Cerecor by 18.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 33,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 5,293 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of Cerecor by 47.9% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 20,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 6,500 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cerecor during the 1st quarter worth about $109,000. Spark Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Cerecor by 60.5% during the 1st quarter. Spark Investment Management LLC now owns 83,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $484,000 after purchasing an additional 31,290 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Cerecor by 50.7% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 94,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,000 after purchasing an additional 31,951 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.90% of the company’s stock.

Cerecor Inc, a pharmaceutical company, focuses on pediatric health care. Its lead product portfolio includes prescribed dietary supplements, such as Poly-Vi-Flor and Tri-Vi-Flor; and prescription drugs, such as Millipre, Ulesfia, Karbinal ER, AcipHex Sprinkle, and Cefaclor for oral suspension, as well as Flexichamber a medical device.

