CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF) Shares Sold by Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. reduced its stake in shares of CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF) by 27.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 557,896 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 208,581 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. owned 0.25% of CF Industries worth $26,059,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its position in shares of CF Industries by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 72,990 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,828,000 after purchasing an additional 3,111 shares during the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of CF Industries by 2,856.2% during the 1st quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 2,158 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 2,085 shares during the last quarter. Scout Investments Inc. raised its holdings in CF Industries by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 134,896 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,515,000 after acquiring an additional 4,840 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC acquired a new position in CF Industries in the 4th quarter valued at $323,000. Finally, Centre Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in CF Industries by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Centre Asset Management LLC now owns 175,230 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $7,163,000 after acquiring an additional 5,940 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CF traded up $0.33 during trading on Friday, hitting $52.68. 2,917,755 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,849,881. CF Industries Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $38.90 and a 1 year high of $56.51. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $47.17. The company has a market cap of $10.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.48, a P/E/G ratio of 4.15 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 1.17.

CF Industries (NYSE:CF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The basic materials company reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.47. CF Industries had a net margin of 9.67% and a return on equity of 7.21%. The company had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.39 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.63 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that CF Industries Holdings, Inc. will post 1.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 14th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.28%. CF Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 96.77%.

In other news, Director Stephen A. Furbacher sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.01, for a total transaction of $126,030.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 47,190 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,982,451.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Richard A. Hoker sold 3,665 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.15, for a total transaction of $150,814.75. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 63,383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,608,210.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have weighed in on CF. Citigroup upgraded CF Industries to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday. ValuEngine upgraded CF Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, June 16th. UBS Group boosted their price target on CF Industries from $53.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on CF Industries from $43.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Bank of America downgraded CF Industries from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $50.00 to $38.00 in a report on Thursday, April 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. CF Industries currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.98.

CF Industries Holdings, Inc manufactures and distributes nitrogen fertilizers and other nitrogen products worldwide. Its principal nitrogen fertilizer products include ammonia, granular urea, urea ammonium nitrate solution, and ammonium nitrate. The company also offers diesel exhaust fluid, urea liquor, nitric acid, and aqua ammonia products, as well as compound fertilizer products with nitrogen, phosphorus, and potassium.

