Chart Industries (NASDAQ:GTLS) Shares Down 5.2%

Chart Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLS)’s share price dropped 5.2% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $68.80 and last traded at $69.99, approximately 615,427 shares traded hands during trading. An increase of 36% from the average daily volume of 452,481 shares. The stock had previously closed at $73.86.

GTLS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Chart Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. BidaskClub raised Chart Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. ValuEngine cut Chart Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Chart Industries from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Chart Industries has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $89.39.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 2.00. The company has a market capitalization of $2.50 billion, a PE ratio of 34.65 and a beta of 1.10. The company’s fifty day moving average is $74.08.

Chart Industries (NASDAQ:GTLS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The industrial products company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.07. Chart Industries had a return on equity of 8.67% and a net margin of 7.34%. The firm had revenue of $309.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $322.35 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.48 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Chart Industries, Inc. will post 3.01 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of GTLS. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in Chart Industries by 416.9% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 336 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 271 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Chart Industries during the first quarter worth $29,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Chart Industries during the first quarter worth $110,000. Advisors Preferred LLC acquired a new stake in Chart Industries during the first quarter worth $115,000. Finally, Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in Chart Industries during the first quarter worth $199,000. 98.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Chart Industries Company Profile (NASDAQ:GTLS)

Chart Industries, Inc manufactures and sells engineered equipment and packaged solutions; and provides value-add services for the energy and industrial gas industries worldwide. It operates through three segments: Energy & Chemicals, Distribution & Storage Western Hemisphere, and Distribution & Storage Eastern Hemisphere segments.

