Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) Downgraded by ValuEngine to Hold

A number of other analysts have also commented on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Charter Communications from $420.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Charter Communications from $370.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Pivotal Research reissued a buy rating and set a $500.00 price target on shares of Charter Communications in a research note on Friday, July 26th. TD Securities cut their price target on Charter Communications from $460.00 to $450.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on Charter Communications from $435.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $415.71.

Shares of CHTR stock traded up $0.28 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $384.66. 1,356,353 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 893,415. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $400.31. Charter Communications has a 1-year low of $272.91 and a 1-year high of $417.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $86.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 73.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.34.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 26th. The company reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.79 by ($0.40). Charter Communications had a net margin of 3.04% and a return on equity of 3.08%. The firm had revenue of $11.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.40 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.15 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Charter Communications will post 6.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Charter Communications news, Director Craig A. Jacobson sold 1,325 shares of Charter Communications stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $375.18, for a total value of $497,113.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 12,773 shares in the company, valued at $4,792,174.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Craig A. Jacobson sold 1,000 shares of Charter Communications stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $389.78, for a total value of $389,780.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 11,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,588,879.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 3,252 shares of company stock valued at $1,257,694. 0.84% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CHTR. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in Charter Communications in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Rational Advisors LLC grew its stake in Charter Communications by 230.3% in the first quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the period. TCG Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Charter Communications in the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Huntington National Bank grew its stake in Charter Communications by 31.1% in the first quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the period. Finally, Ibex Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in Charter Communications in the second quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.92% of the company’s stock.

Charter Communications, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides cable services to residential and commercial customers in the United States. It offers subscription-based video services, including video on demand, high definition television, digital video recorder, pay-per-view, and spectrum mobile and spectrum guide services, as well as ad-supported free online video products.

