Chartwell Retirement Residences (TSE:CSH.UN) Receives C$16.50 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Chartwell Retirement Residences (TSE:CSH.UN) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$16.50.

CSH.UN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. CIBC cut their price objective on shares of Chartwell Retirement Residences from C$16.00 to C$15.75 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 13th. TD Securities cut their price objective on shares of Chartwell Retirement Residences from C$18.00 to C$17.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 13th. BMO Capital Markets set a C$16.00 price objective on shares of Chartwell Retirement Residences and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, National Bank Financial cut their price objective on shares of Chartwell Retirement Residences from C$16.50 to C$16.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 13th.

TSE CSH.UN traded down C$0.25 during trading on Friday, reaching C$15.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 176,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 254,021. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 245.50, a current ratio of 0.12 and a quick ratio of 0.08. The stock has a market cap of $3.23 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 179.53. Chartwell Retirement Residences has a 12 month low of C$13.42 and a 12 month high of C$15.79. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$15.40.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be given a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.93%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 30th. Chartwell Retirement Residences’s payout ratio is presently 705.88%.

About Chartwell Retirement Residences

Chartwell is an unincorporated, open-ended trust which indirectly owns and operates a complete range of seniors housing communities, from independent supportive living through assisted living to long term care. It is the largest operator in the Canadian seniors living sector with over 200 quality retirement communities in four provinces.

