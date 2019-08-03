ChemoCentryx (NASDAQ:CCXI) Rating Increased to Buy at ValuEngine

ChemoCentryx (NASDAQ:CCXI) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

CCXI has been the topic of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded ChemoCentryx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on ChemoCentryx from $24.00 to $17.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. BidaskClub downgraded ChemoCentryx from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 27th. Canaccord Genuity reduced their price objective on ChemoCentryx from $20.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 price objective on shares of ChemoCentryx in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.71.

ChemoCentryx stock traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $7.87. The stock had a trading volume of 244,377 shares, compared to its average volume of 286,062. The company has a quick ratio of 3.43, a current ratio of 3.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company has a market cap of $463.22 million, a PE ratio of -10.36 and a beta of 1.07. ChemoCentryx has a 1-year low of $7.50 and a 1-year high of $14.98. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.47.

ChemoCentryx (NASDAQ:CCXI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.01. ChemoCentryx had a negative return on equity of 111.15% and a negative net margin of 97.22%. The business had revenue of $8.33 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.37 million. On average, research analysts expect that ChemoCentryx will post -0.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Geoffrey M. Parker sold 12,815 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.00, for a total transaction of $153,780.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 85,014 shares in the company, valued at $1,020,168. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 12.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in ChemoCentryx by 46,860.0% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,696 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 4,686 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in ChemoCentryx by 103.5% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,176 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 3,141 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC purchased a new position in ChemoCentryx during the second quarter worth about $82,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY lifted its position in ChemoCentryx by 369.8% during the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 8,804 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $96,000 after buying an additional 6,930 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates purchased a new position in ChemoCentryx during the fourth quarter worth about $133,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.12% of the company’s stock.

ChemoCentryx Company Profile

ChemoCentryx, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops new medications for inflammatory and autoimmune diseases, and cancer in the United States. The company targets the chemokine and chemoattractant systems to discover, develop, and commercialize orally-administered therapies. Its lead drug candidate is Avacopan, an orally-administered complement inhibitor of the complement C5a receptor (C5aR), is in Phase III development for the treatment of anti-neutrophil cytoplasmic auto-antibody-associated vasculitis.

