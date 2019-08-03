Chesapeake Energy (NYSE:CHK) Stock Price Down 8.8%

Chesapeake Energy Co. (NYSE:CHK)’s share price was down 8.8% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $1.62 and last traded at $1.65, approximately 55,660,117 shares traded hands during trading. An increase of 19% from the average daily volume of 46,694,773 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.81.

A number of equities analysts have commented on CHK shares. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Chesapeake Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $1.94 to $2.75 in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Argus cut shares of Chesapeake Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Guggenheim reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Chesapeake Energy in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Chesapeake Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $2.75 to $2.50 in a research note on Friday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, UBS Group set a $2.00 price target on shares of Chesapeake Energy and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.46.

The company has a market capitalization of $2.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 2.43. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.72.

Chesapeake Energy (NYSE:CHK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.01). Chesapeake Energy had a net margin of 5.39% and a negative return on equity of 138.70%. The business had revenue of $929.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.13 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.34 EPS. Chesapeake Energy’s revenue for the quarter was down 25.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Chesapeake Energy Co. will post -0.21 EPS for the current year.

In other Chesapeake Energy news, EVP James R. Webb acquired 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of $1.96 per share, with a total value of $98,000.00. Following the purchase, the executive vice president now owns 1,439,322 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,821,071.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Greylin Investment Mangement Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Chesapeake Energy by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Greylin Investment Mangement Inc. now owns 805,940 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $2,498,000 after purchasing an additional 55,705 shares in the last quarter. Steinberg Global Asset Management purchased a new stake in Chesapeake Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $122,000. BB&T Corp boosted its position in Chesapeake Energy by 218.8% during the 1st quarter. BB&T Corp now owns 51,000 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $158,000 after buying an additional 35,000 shares during the period. LDR Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Chesapeake Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $232,000. Finally, Retirement Systems of Alabama boosted its position in Chesapeake Energy by 14.8% during the 1st quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 1,359,421 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $4,214,000 after buying an additional 174,759 shares during the period. 70.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Chesapeake Energy Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of properties for the production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGL) from underground reservoirs in the United States. The company holds interests in natural gas resource plays, including the Marcellus in Northern Appalachian Basin in Pennsylvania; Haynesville located in Northwestern Louisiana; Eagle Ford in South Texas; Brazos Valley in Southeast Texas; Powder River Basin in Wyoming; and Mid-Continent in Anadarko Basin of northwestern Oklahoma.

