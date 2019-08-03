Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) Stock Position Lifted by Violich Capital Management Inc.

Violich Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 1.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 65,929 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,155 shares during the period. Chevron comprises approximately 2.0% of Violich Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest position. Violich Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Chevron were worth $8,204,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CVX. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Chevron by 0.4% in the second quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. now owns 58,040 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $7,222,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp lifted its stake in shares of Chevron by 22.9% in the second quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp now owns 17,360 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,160,000 after buying an additional 3,230 shares during the last quarter. Cordatus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chevron in the fourth quarter worth $473,000. Noked Capital LTD acquired a new stake in shares of Chevron in the fourth quarter worth $870,000. Finally, Stokes & Hubbell Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Chevron by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Stokes & Hubbell Capital Management LLC now owns 103,690 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $11,280,000 after buying an additional 332 shares during the last quarter. 65.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and issued a $142.00 price objective on shares of Chevron in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Chevron in a research note on Monday, May 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $135.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Chevron from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Chevron from $146.00 to $144.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $135.41.

NYSE:CVX traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $120.73. 9,025,553 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,276,224. The company has a market capitalization of $234.49 billion, a PE ratio of 14.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 1.00. Chevron Co. has a twelve month low of $100.22 and a twelve month high of $127.60. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $124.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.90.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $2.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.53. The firm had revenue of $38.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.14 billion. Chevron had a net margin of 8.45% and a return on equity of 9.07%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.78 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Chevron Co. will post 6.77 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Monday, August 19th will be paid a dividend of $1.19 per share. This represents a $4.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.94%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 16th. Chevron’s payout ratio is currently 57.70%.

In related news, Chairman Michael K. Wirth sold 33,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.60, for a total transaction of $4,239,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 33,750 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,239,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Enrique Hernandez, Jr. sold 2,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.75, for a total transaction of $255,675.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 15,689 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,910,135.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 40,050 shares of company stock valued at $5,007,621. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

About Chevron

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

