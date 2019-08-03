Chimerix (NASDAQ:CMRX) Price Target Raised to $7.00 at HC Wainwright

Chimerix (NASDAQ:CMRX) had its price objective hoisted by HC Wainwright from $5.00 to $7.00 in a research report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. HC Wainwright currently has a buy rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Cowen reiterated a hold rating and set a $3.00 price objective on shares of Chimerix in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Chimerix from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Chimerix from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $4.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:CMRX traded down $0.16 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $3.30. 315,421 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 398,596. The company has a market capitalization of $168.53 million, a P/E ratio of -2.31 and a beta of 1.24. Chimerix has a one year low of $1.74 and a one year high of $4.51. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $3.67.

Chimerix (NASDAQ:CMRX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.35). The business had revenue of $2.36 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.00 million. Chimerix had a negative return on equity of 36.85% and a negative net margin of 757.77%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Chimerix will post -1.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Martha J. Demski purchased 18,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $3.60 per share, for a total transaction of $64,800.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Fred A. Middleton purchased 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $2.92 per share, with a total value of $87,600.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 97,523 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $284,767.16. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders acquired 78,000 shares of company stock valued at $256,800. Corporate insiders own 9.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CMRX. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Chimerix by 81.2% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 19,570 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 8,771 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Chimerix by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,612,871 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,715,000 after purchasing an additional 56,347 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Chimerix by 21.6% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 645,273 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,658,000 after purchasing an additional 114,702 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its holdings in Chimerix by 52.9% in the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 308,732 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $793,000 after purchasing an additional 106,750 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its holdings in Chimerix by 18.1% in the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 134,800 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $346,000 after purchasing an additional 20,700 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.52% of the company’s stock.

Chimerix Company Profile

Chimerix, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines that address unmet medical needs in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is brincidofovir, an investigational nucleoside analog for the prevention of viral infections in hematopoietic or stem cell transplant recipients (HCT), as well as for the treatment of adenovirus infection and disease, smallpox, and BK virus infection in kidney and HCT transplant recipients.

