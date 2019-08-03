China Automotive Systems (NASDAQ:CAAS) Upgraded by ValuEngine to “Buy”

ValuEngine upgraded shares of China Automotive Systems (NASDAQ:CAAS) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of China Automotive Systems from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $2.75 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th.

CAAS stock traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $2.18. 16,538 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,632. The company has a market cap of $70.50 million, a P/E ratio of 27.25 and a beta of 1.54. China Automotive Systems has a fifty-two week low of $2.00 and a fifty-two week high of $5.00. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.27.

China Automotive Systems (NASDAQ:CAAS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The auto parts company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $109.19 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $126.56 million. China Automotive Systems had a negative net margin of 0.11% and a negative return on equity of 0.17%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.14 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that China Automotive Systems will post 0.17 earnings per share for the current year.

China Automotive Systems Company Profile

China Automotive Systems, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells automotive systems and components in the People's Republic of China. The company produces rack and pinion power steering gears for cars and light duty vehicles; integral power steering gears for heavy-duty vehicles; power steering parts for light duty vehicles; sensor modules; automobile steering systems and columns; and automobile electronic systems and parts.

