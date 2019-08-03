Chronobank (TIME) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $77,371.00

Chronobank (CURRENCY:TIME) traded down 0.9% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on August 3rd. Over the last week, Chronobank has traded up 6.8% against the US dollar. Chronobank has a market capitalization of $1.38 million and approximately $77,371.00 worth of Chronobank was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Chronobank coin can now be bought for approximately $1.94 or 0.00017986 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chronobank Coin Profile

Chronobank launched on December 8th, 2016. Chronobank’s total supply is 710,113 coins. Chronobank’s official Twitter account is @ChronobankNews and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Chronobank is chronobank.io. The official message board for Chronobank is blog.chronobank.io. The Reddit community for Chronobank is /r/ChronoBank and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Chronobank

Chronobank can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Chronobank directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Chronobank should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase.

