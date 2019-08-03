Chubb (NYSE:CB) Downgraded by ValuEngine to “Hold”

ValuEngine cut shares of Chubb (NYSE:CB) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Thursday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Barclays increased their price target on Chubb from $160.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Chubb from $153.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Raymond James reissued a strong-buy rating and issued a $160.00 target price (up from $150.00) on shares of Chubb in a research report on Friday, July 5th. JMP Securities reissued an outperform rating on shares of Chubb in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Compass Point downgraded Chubb from a buy rating to a neutral rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $165.00 to $156.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $150.55.

Shares of NYSE:CB traded up $1.11 during trading on Thursday, reaching $152.27. 1,815,216 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,357,799. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $149.70. The company has a market capitalization of $69.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.13, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.35 and a quick ratio of 0.31. Chubb has a 52 week low of $119.54 and a 52 week high of $154.26.

Chubb (NYSE:CB) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The financial services provider reported $2.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.58 by $0.02. Chubb had a return on equity of 8.53% and a net margin of 11.00%. The business had revenue of $7.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.65 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.68 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Chubb will post 10.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 21st were given a $0.75 dividend. This is an increase from Chubb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.73. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 20th. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.78%.

In other news, Director Michael G. Atieh sold 2,000 shares of Chubb stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.87, for a total value of $283,740.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Paul Bennett Medini sold 2,125 shares of Chubb stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.72, for a total value of $326,655.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 89,534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,763,166.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 340,821 shares of company stock valued at $50,608,027. 0.47% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. WCM Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Chubb by 100.6% during the 1st quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 14,039,350 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,966,632,000 after buying an additional 7,040,520 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in Chubb by 18.0% during the first quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 2,697,234 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $377,829,000 after buying an additional 412,064 shares in the last quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC lifted its position in Chubb by 15,106.3% during the second quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 397,798 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,780,000 after buying an additional 395,182 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Chubb by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,631,484 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $726,121,000 after buying an additional 383,344 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in Chubb by 39.0% during the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,259,662 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $176,453,000 after buying an additional 353,295 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.98% of the company’s stock.

About Chubb

Chubb Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, marine, general casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, and risk management; professional lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses in the United States, Canada, and Bermuda.

