Churchill Downs (NASDAQ:CHDN) PT Raised to $150.00 at Jefferies Financial Group

Churchill Downs (NASDAQ:CHDN) had its price target increased by Jefferies Financial Group from $135.00 to $150.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Churchill Downs’ Q3 2019 earnings at $0.64 EPS, Q4 2019 earnings at $0.13 EPS and Q2 2020 earnings at $2.89 EPS. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on CHDN. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price objective on shares of Churchill Downs from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, July 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Churchill Downs from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Churchill Downs from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Susquehanna Bancshares started coverage on shares of Churchill Downs in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. They set a positive rating and a $140.00 price objective for the company. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Churchill Downs from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $132.20.

Shares of CHDN traded down $5.88 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $120.35. 374,846 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 202,310. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $116.86. Churchill Downs has a twelve month low of $74.58 and a twelve month high of $132.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.84 billion, a PE ratio of 33.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.22.

Churchill Downs (NASDAQ:CHDN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $2.83 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.84 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $477.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $469.85 million. Churchill Downs had a return on equity of 33.97% and a net margin of 16.81%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $7.71 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Churchill Downs will post 4.19 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP Austin W. Miller sold 5,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.31, for a total transaction of $692,129.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 40,494 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,750,351.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 13.05% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CHDN. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Churchill Downs by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $968,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period. Advisor Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Churchill Downs by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 3,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $395,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the period. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. boosted its holdings in Churchill Downs by 14.1% in the 2nd quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in Churchill Downs in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Aperio Group LLC boosted its holdings in Churchill Downs by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 3,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $370,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the period. 71.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Churchill Downs Incorporated operates as a racing, gaming, and online entertainment company in the United States. It operates through Racing, Casinos, Online Wagering, and Other Investments and Corporate segments. The company operates 4 racetracks, including Churchill Downs Racetrack in Louisville, Kentucky; Arlington International Race Course in Arlington Heights with 12 off-track betting (OTB) facilities in Illinois; Fair Grounds Race Course in New Orleans along with 14 OTBs in Louisiana; and Calder Race Course in Miami Gardens, Florida.

