Cigna (NYSE:CI) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.56 EPS

Cigna (NYSE:CI) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The health services provider reported $4.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.74 by $0.56, Morningstar.com reports. The company had revenue of $34.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.27 billion. Cigna had a return on equity of 14.23% and a net margin of 4.11%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 198.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.89 EPS. Cigna updated its FY 2019 guidance to $16.60-16.90 EPS and its FY19 guidance to $16.60-16.90 EPS.

Shares of CI traded down $2.98 on Friday, hitting $164.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,905,886 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,029,551. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The business has a fifty day moving average of $166.14. Cigna has a fifty-two week low of $141.95 and a fifty-two week high of $226.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 0.70.

Get Cigna alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on CI shares. UBS Group started coverage on Cigna in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $185.00 target price for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “buy” rating and set a $245.00 target price on shares of Cigna in a research report on Sunday, April 21st. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Cigna from $228.00 to $203.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. ValuEngine lowered Cigna from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Cigna from $241.00 to $207.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $217.58.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CI. Usca Ria LLC raised its stake in shares of Cigna by 643.0% during the 2nd quarter. Usca Ria LLC now owns 12,571 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,981,000 after purchasing an additional 10,879 shares in the last quarter. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. bought a new stake in shares of Cigna during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $205,000. Gabelli Funds LLC raised its stake in shares of Cigna by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 99,402 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $15,661,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Employers Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cigna during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $615,000. Finally, Icon Advisers Inc. Co. raised its stake in shares of Cigna by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Icon Advisers Inc. Co. now owns 66,122 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $10,418,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.11% of the company’s stock.

Cigna Company Profile

Cigna Corporation, a health service organization, provides insurance and related products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through Integrated Medical, Health Services, International Markets, and Group Disability and Other segments. The Integrated Medical segment offers medical, pharmacy, dental, behavioral health and vision, health advocacy programs, and other products and services to insured and self-insured clients; Medicare Advantage, Medicare Supplement, and Medicare Part D plans to Medicare-eligible beneficiaries, as well as Medicaid plans; and health insurance coverage to individual customers on and off the public exchanges.

Further Reading: How a Put Option Works

Receive News & Ratings for Cigna Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cigna and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.