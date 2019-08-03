Cimpress (NASDAQ:CMPR) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.74 EPS

Cimpress (NASDAQ:CMPR) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The business services provider reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.74, Morningstar.com reports. The company had revenue of $674.71 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $657.51 million. Cimpress had a return on equity of 89.31% and a net margin of 3.46%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.24) EPS.

Cimpress stock traded up $1.77 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $105.16. 362,115 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 138,838. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $94.25. The company has a market cap of $2.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.97, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.71. Cimpress has a fifty-two week low of $73.74 and a fifty-two week high of $149.05.

Several analysts have commented on CMPR shares. BidaskClub upgraded Cimpress from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday. Barrington Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price target on shares of Cimpress in a report on Friday, May 17th. ValuEngine upgraded Cimpress from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Aegis restated a “hold” rating and issued a $80.00 price target on shares of Cimpress in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. Finally, SunTrust Banks restated a “sell” rating and issued a $84.00 price target on shares of Cimpress in a report on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Cimpress presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $88.00.

In related news, EVP Donald Leblanc sold 5,621 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.08, for a total transaction of $495,097.68. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,651 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,523,580.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 18.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in Cimpress by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 9,292 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $961,000 after acquiring an additional 524 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Cimpress in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $21,233,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Cimpress by 13.6% in the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,626 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $371,000 after purchasing an additional 553 shares in the last quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Cimpress by 24.9% in the 1st quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,533 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $203,000 after purchasing an additional 505 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Cimpress by 119.4% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 13,965 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,119,000 after purchasing an additional 7,601 shares in the last quarter. 86.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cimpress Company Profile

Cimpress N.V. provides various mass customization services in the United States, Germany, and internationally. The company delivers various volumes of individually small-sized customized orders for a range of print, signage, photo merchandise, invitation and announcement, packaging, apparel, and other categories primarily through the Internet.

