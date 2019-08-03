Cimpress (NASDAQ:CMPR) Upgraded by ValuEngine to Buy

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Cimpress (NASDAQ:CMPR) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on CMPR. Barrington Research reissued a buy rating and issued a $100.00 target price on shares of Cimpress in a research report on Friday, May 17th. SunTrust Banks reissued a sell rating and issued a $84.00 target price on shares of Cimpress in a research report on Tuesday. Aegis reissued a hold rating and issued a $80.00 target price on shares of Cimpress in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Cimpress from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $88.00.

Shares of Cimpress stock traded up $1.77 during trading on Thursday, hitting $105.16. The stock had a trading volume of 362,115 shares, compared to its average volume of 138,838. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $94.25. The stock has a market cap of $2.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.97, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.71. Cimpress has a 1 year low of $73.74 and a 1 year high of $149.05.

Cimpress (NASDAQ:CMPR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The business services provider reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.74. The business had revenue of $674.71 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $657.51 million. Cimpress had a net margin of 3.46% and a return on equity of 89.31%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.24) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Cimpress will post 2.68 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Donald Leblanc sold 5,621 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.08, for a total transaction of $495,097.68. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,651 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,523,580.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 18.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in Cimpress by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 9,292 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $961,000 after purchasing an additional 524 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Cimpress during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $21,233,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Cimpress by 13.6% during the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,626 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $371,000 after purchasing an additional 553 shares in the last quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Cimpress by 24.9% during the first quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,533 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $203,000 after purchasing an additional 505 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in Cimpress by 119.4% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 13,965 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,119,000 after acquiring an additional 7,601 shares during the last quarter. 86.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Cimpress

Cimpress N.V. provides various mass customization services in the United States, Germany, and internationally. The company delivers various volumes of individually small-sized customized orders for a range of print, signage, photo merchandise, invitation and announcement, packaging, apparel, and other categories primarily through the Internet.

