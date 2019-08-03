Cincinnati Bell (NYSE:CBB) Rating Increased to Hold at ValuEngine

Cincinnati Bell (NYSE:CBB) was upgraded by equities researchers at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $8.00 target price (down previously from $10.00) on shares of Cincinnati Bell in a research report on Friday, June 7th.

CBB traded down $0.02 on Thursday, reaching $3.60. The company had a trading volume of 503,739 shares, compared to its average volume of 436,511. Cincinnati Bell has a fifty-two week low of $3.38 and a fifty-two week high of $16.10. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.58.

Cincinnati Bell (NYSE:CBB) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The utilities provider reported ($0.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.26). The business had revenue of $379.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $382.99 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.19) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 28.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Cincinnati Bell will post -1.12 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, VP Christopher J. Wilson purchased 6,628 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 30th. The stock was bought at an average price of $6.70 per share, with a total value of $44,407.60. Following the acquisition, the vice president now owns 90,285 shares in the company, valued at approximately $604,909.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Andrew R. Kaiser purchased 4,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $6.93 per share, with a total value of $29,799.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 62,354 shares in the company, valued at approximately $432,113.22. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Texas Permanent School Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Cincinnati Bell by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 34,179 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $326,000 after acquiring an additional 1,351 shares during the period. Laurion Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Cincinnati Bell by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP now owns 40,014 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $382,000 after acquiring an additional 1,642 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Cincinnati Bell by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 128,862 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,003,000 after acquiring an additional 1,971 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cincinnati Bell by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 407,282 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,169,000 after acquiring an additional 2,295 shares during the period. Finally, Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of Cincinnati Bell by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 55,800 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $276,000 after acquiring an additional 3,900 shares during the period. 95.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Cincinnati Bell Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides diversified telecommunications and technology services to residential and business customers in the United States. It operates in two segments, Entertainment and Communications, and IT Services and Hardware. The Entertainment and Communications segment offers data services, including high-speed Internet access, data transport, and interconnection services, as well as metro-Ethernet products; and voice local services, as well as long distance, digital trunking, switched access, and other value-added services, such as caller identification, voicemail, call waiting, and call return.

