Cinemark’s (CNK) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Wedbush

Wedbush reiterated their buy rating on shares of Cinemark (NYSE:CNK) in a research report sent to investors on Friday, AnalystRatings.com reports. Wedbush currently has a $49.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on CNK. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Cinemark from $41.00 to $37.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. MKM Partners lowered their price target on Cinemark to $43.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Loop Capital raised Cinemark from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $44.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. ValuEngine raised Cinemark from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Cinemark in a research report on Friday, July 19th. They set an outperform rating and a $43.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cinemark currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $44.30.

Get Cinemark alerts:

Cinemark stock traded up $1.78 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $41.10. The stock had a trading volume of 2,279,904 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,123,170. The company’s fifty day moving average is $37.60. Cinemark has a 1-year low of $34.03 and a 1-year high of $43.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.81 billion, a PE ratio of 22.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18.

Cinemark (NYSE:CNK) last announced its earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.06. Cinemark had a return on equity of 12.61% and a net margin of 5.85%. The business had revenue of $957.76 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $906.57 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Cinemark will post 2.29 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Valmir Fernandes sold 4,033 shares of Cinemark stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.00, for a total transaction of $173,419.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 114,961 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,943,323. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 9.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CNK. Chicago Equity Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cinemark during the 2nd quarter valued at $2,971,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cinemark by 10.4% during the 2nd quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 24,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $894,000 after acquiring an additional 2,327 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in shares of Cinemark by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 206,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,455,000 after acquiring an additional 4,200 shares during the period. Comerica Bank lifted its position in shares of Cinemark by 9.9% during the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 76,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,880,000 after acquiring an additional 6,884 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cinemark by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 126,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,583,000 after acquiring an additional 8,816 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.26% of the company’s stock.

About Cinemark

Cinemark Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the motion picture exhibition business. As of December 31, 2018, it operated 341 theatres and 4,586 screens in 41 states of the United States; and 205 theatres and 1,462 screens in Brazil, Argentina, Chile, Colombia, Peru, Ecuador, Honduras, El Salvador, Nicaragua, Costa Rica, Panama, Guatemala, Bolivia, Curacao, and Paraguay.

Featured Story: What does earnings per share mean?



Receive News & Ratings for Cinemark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cinemark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.