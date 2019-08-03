Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the thirteen research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $228.06.

CTAS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Cintas from $184.00 to $202.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Cintas in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised Cintas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $273.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. BidaskClub lowered Cintas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 19th. Finally, Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $265.00 target price on shares of Cintas in a research report on Thursday, July 18th.

NASDAQ CTAS traded down $0.62 on Friday, reaching $258.41. The stock had a trading volume of 474,125 shares, compared to its average volume of 606,592. The company has a market capitalization of $26.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. Cintas has a 12-month low of $155.98 and a 12-month high of $264.29. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $245.01.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 16th. The business services provider reported $2.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $1.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.78 billion. Cintas had a return on equity of 26.77% and a net margin of 12.80%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.77 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Cintas will post 8.45 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Cintas news, insider Michael Lawrence Thompson sold 4,888 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.79, for a total value of $1,274,741.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 69,053 shares in the company, valued at $18,008,331.87. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Thomas E. Frooman sold 5,373 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.79, for a total transaction of $1,401,224.67. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 127,624 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,283,062.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 19.10% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CTAS. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Cintas by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 451,053 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $75,772,000 after purchasing an additional 13,371 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Cintas by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,168,562 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $195,972,000 after purchasing an additional 66,402 shares during the period. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan bought a new stake in Cintas during the fourth quarter valued at about $385,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in Cintas by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 3,778 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $635,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Cintas by 347.2% during the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 13,795 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,318,000 after purchasing an additional 10,710 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.86% of the company’s stock.

Cintas Corporation provides corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in North America, Latin America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services and First Aid and Safety Services segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, and carpet and tile cleaning services, as well as sells uniforms directly.

