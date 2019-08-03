Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ:CRUS) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.21 EPS

Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ:CRUS) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The semiconductor company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.21, Morningstar.com reports. The company had revenue of $238.25 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $221.08 million. Cirrus Logic had a return on equity of 10.91% and a net margin of 8.46%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.28 earnings per share. Cirrus Logic updated its Q2 2020 guidance to EPS.

CRUS stock traded down $1.93 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $55.15. 1,585,989 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 549,302. Cirrus Logic has a 52-week low of $31.25 and a 52-week high of $60.00. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.59. The firm has a market cap of $2.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.94.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Cirrus Logic during the 2nd quarter valued at $743,000. John G Ullman & Associates Inc. boosted its position in Cirrus Logic by 34.3% during the 2nd quarter. John G Ullman & Associates Inc. now owns 9,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $393,000 after acquiring an additional 2,300 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in Cirrus Logic by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 110,100 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,811,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Stevens Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Cirrus Logic during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,061,000. Finally, Advisor Group Inc. boosted its position in Cirrus Logic by 496.7% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 12,794 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $560,000 after acquiring an additional 10,650 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.62% of the company’s stock.

CRUS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded Cirrus Logic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Cowen reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $56.00 target price (up from $48.00) on shares of Cirrus Logic in a research report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Cirrus Logic from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. BidaskClub upgraded Cirrus Logic from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Craig Hallum reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $42.00 target price (up from $38.00) on shares of Cirrus Logic in a research report on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.13.

Cirrus Logic, Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits (ICs) for a range of consumer and industrial markets. The company offers portable and non-portable audio, and other products. Its products include analog and mixed-signal audio converters, and digital signal processing products for mobile applications; codecs-chips that integrate analog-to-digital converters and digital-to-analog converters into a single IC; smart codecs, a codec with digital signal processer; boosted amplifiers; micro-electromechanical systems microphones; digital interface products; and standalone digital signal processors.

