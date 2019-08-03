Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ:CRUS) PT Raised to $54.00

Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ:CRUS) had its target price lifted by investment analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $53.00 to $54.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ price target points to a potential downside of 2.09% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Cirrus Logic from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $56.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Bank of America reissued an “underperform” rating and issued a $46.00 price target (up from $40.00) on shares of Cirrus Logic in a research note on Thursday. Cowen reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $56.00 price target (up from $48.00) on shares of Cirrus Logic in a research note on Thursday. MKM Partners boosted their price target on Cirrus Logic to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Craig Hallum reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $42.00 price target (up from $38.00) on shares of Cirrus Logic in a research note on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.13.

Get Cirrus Logic alerts:

CRUS traded down $1.93 during trading on Thursday, hitting $55.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,585,989 shares, compared to its average volume of 549,302. Cirrus Logic has a twelve month low of $31.25 and a twelve month high of $60.00. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.94.

Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ:CRUS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The semiconductor company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.21. Cirrus Logic had a return on equity of 10.91% and a net margin of 8.46%. The firm had revenue of $238.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $221.08 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.28 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Cirrus Logic will post 1.48 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRUS. Investors Research Corp bought a new stake in shares of Cirrus Logic during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cirrus Logic by 596.7% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 641 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 549 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cirrus Logic during the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Cirrus Logic during the second quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Advisor Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cirrus Logic by 71.8% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 2,166 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 905 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.62% of the company’s stock.

Cirrus Logic Company Profile

Cirrus Logic, Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits (ICs) for a range of consumer and industrial markets. The company offers portable and non-portable audio, and other products. Its products include analog and mixed-signal audio converters, and digital signal processing products for mobile applications; codecs-chips that integrate analog-to-digital converters and digital-to-analog converters into a single IC; smart codecs, a codec with digital signal processer; boosted amplifiers; micro-electromechanical systems microphones; digital interface products; and standalone digital signal processors.

Featured Article: What is a growth and income fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Cirrus Logic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cirrus Logic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.