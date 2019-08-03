Cirrus Logic’s (CRUS) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Dougherty & Co

Dougherty & Co reiterated their buy rating on shares of Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ:CRUS) in a research note published on Thursday morning, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. The brokerage currently has a $62.00 price objective on the semiconductor company’s stock, up from their prior price objective of $53.00.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of Cirrus Logic from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Cowen reissued a market perform rating and set a $56.00 price target (up from $48.00) on shares of Cirrus Logic in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cirrus Logic from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $56.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. MKM Partners increased their price target on shares of Cirrus Logic to $55.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Cirrus Logic from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Cirrus Logic presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $51.11.

Shares of CRUS stock traded down $1.93 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $55.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,576,743 shares, compared to its average volume of 692,123. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.59. The stock has a market cap of $3.33 billion, a PE ratio of 26.90, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.94. Cirrus Logic has a 12-month low of $31.25 and a 12-month high of $60.00.

Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ:CRUS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The semiconductor company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.21. Cirrus Logic had a net margin of 7.59% and a return on equity of 10.65%. The firm had revenue of $238.25 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $221.08 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.28 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Cirrus Logic will post 1.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Investors Research Corp purchased a new position in Cirrus Logic during the first quarter valued at $25,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in Cirrus Logic by 596.7% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 641 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 549 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Cirrus Logic during the second quarter valued at $33,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in Cirrus Logic during the second quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Advisor Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Cirrus Logic by 71.8% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 2,166 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 905 shares in the last quarter. 84.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cirrus Logic, Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits (ICs) for a range of consumer and industrial markets. The company offers portable and non-portable audio, and other products. Its products include analog and mixed-signal audio converters, and digital signal processing products for mobile applications; codecs-chips that integrate analog-to-digital converters and digital-to-analog converters into a single IC; smart codecs, a codec with digital signal processer; boosted amplifiers; micro-electromechanical systems microphones; digital interface products; and standalone digital signal processors.

