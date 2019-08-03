Cirrus Networks Holdings Ltd (ASX:CNW) Insider Purchases A$88,139.09 in Stock

Cirrus Networks Holdings Ltd (ASX:CNW) insider Paul Everingham bought 2,149,734 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 26th. The stock was purchased at an average price of A$0.04 ($0.03) per share, for a total transaction of A$88,139.09 ($62,510.00).

Paul Everingham also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, July 24th, Paul Everingham bought 850,266 shares of Cirrus Networks stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of A$0.04 ($0.03) per share, for a total transaction of A$34,860.91 ($24,724.05).

CNW opened at A$0.04 ($0.03) on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of A$0.04. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.87 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.00. Cirrus Networks Holdings Ltd has a twelve month low of A$0.02 ($0.01) and a twelve month high of A$0.06 ($0.04).

Cirrus Networks Company Profile

Cirrus Networks Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) services and related third-party products in Australia. It offers a range of solutions, such as data center and cloud, convergence, network design and optimization, business continuity, end user computing, unified communications and IP telephony, lifecycle management, IT consulting and management, and project management, as well as storage, big data, and data management solutions.

