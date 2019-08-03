Civeo (NYSE:CVEO) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Civeo (NYSE:CVEO) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Civeo Corporation is a provider of long-term and temporary remote site accommodations, logistics and facility management services. The Company operates in active oil, coal, natural gas and iron ore producing regions, including Canada, Australia and the United States. Civeo Corporation is headquartered in Houston, Texas. “

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus set a $4.00 target price on Civeo and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Civeo presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3.67.

Shares of Civeo stock opened at $1.61 on Thursday. Civeo has a 52-week low of $1.12 and a 52-week high of $4.43. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $1.59. The company has a market cap of $272.94 million, a PE ratio of -2.44 and a beta of 4.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

Civeo (NYSE:CVEO) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The business services provider reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $122.15 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $117.40 million. Civeo had a negative return on equity of 11.21% and a negative net margin of 12.64%. Research analysts predict that Civeo will post -0.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its holdings in Civeo by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 325,550 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $677,000 after buying an additional 9,200 shares in the last quarter. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Civeo by 66.8% during the first quarter. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC now owns 22,981 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 9,202 shares in the last quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC grew its holdings in shares of Civeo by 6.2% during the first quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC now owns 172,377 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $362,000 after purchasing an additional 10,048 shares in the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Civeo during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in shares of Civeo during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. 67.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Civeo Corporation provides hospitality services to the natural resource industry in Canada, Australia, the United States, and internationally. The company develops lodges and villages; and mobile accommodations, including modular, skid-mounted accommodation, and central facilities that provide long-term and temporary work force accommodations.

