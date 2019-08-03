C&J Energy Services (NYSE:CJ) Earns Hold Rating from Raymond James

Raymond James reissued their hold rating on shares of C&J Energy Services (NYSE:CJ) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports. Raymond James currently has a $4.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on CJ. Morgan Stanley set a $20.00 price objective on shares of C&J Energy Services and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Citigroup raised shares of C&J Energy Services from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $19.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies set a $21.00 price objective on shares of C&J Energy Services and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, May 20th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $13.29.

NYSE CJ opened at $9.81 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock has a market cap of $722.42 million, a P/E ratio of 91.17 and a beta of 1.37. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.35. C&J Energy Services has a one year low of $8.96 and a one year high of $24.82.

C&J Energy Services (NYSE:CJ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by $0.14. The business had revenue of $510.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $477.56 million. C&J Energy Services had a negative net margin of 7.99% and a positive return on equity of 0.64%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.41 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that C&J Energy Services will post -0.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Texas Permanent School Fund grew its position in C&J Energy Services by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 41,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $647,000 after purchasing an additional 742 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in C&J Energy Services by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 45,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $612,000 after purchasing an additional 997 shares during the last quarter. Factorial Partners LLC grew its position in C&J Energy Services by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 54,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $846,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. purchased a new stake in C&J Energy Services during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, First Hawaiian Bank grew its position in C&J Energy Services by 21.3% during the 2nd quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 34,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $406,000 after purchasing an additional 6,045 shares during the last quarter.

C&J Energy Services Company Profile

C&J Energy Services, Inc provides well construction, well completion, well support, and other complementary oilfield services and technologies to oil and gas exploration and production companies throughout the continental United States. It operates through Completion Services and Well Support Services segments.

