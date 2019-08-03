C&J Energy Services (NYSE:CJ) Shares Down 7.8%

Shares of C&J Energy Services Inc (NYSE:CJ) fell 7.8% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $9.84 and last traded at $10.09, 1,173,413 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 25% from the average session volume of 938,337 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.94.

Several research firms recently weighed in on CJ. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $21.00 price objective on shares of C&J Energy Services and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 20th. Raymond James restated a “hold” rating and issued a $4.00 price objective on shares of C&J Energy Services in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley set a $20.00 price objective on shares of C&J Energy Services and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Citigroup upgraded shares of C&J Energy Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $19.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of C&J Energy Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. C&J Energy Services presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.29.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 2.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $722.42 million, a PE ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 1.37.

C&J Energy Services (NYSE:CJ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by $0.14. C&J Energy Services had a negative net margin of 7.99% and a positive return on equity of 0.64%. The firm had revenue of $510.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $477.56 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.41 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that C&J Energy Services Inc will post -0.47 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CJ. Pzena Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of C&J Energy Services by 112.6% in the 1st quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 2,492,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,690,000 after buying an additional 1,320,597 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of C&J Energy Services in the 4th quarter valued at $9,679,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of C&J Energy Services in the 4th quarter valued at $9,235,000. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of C&J Energy Services by 2,256.8% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 223,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,627,000 after buying an additional 213,557 shares during the period. Finally, Schneider Capital Management Corp grew its holdings in shares of C&J Energy Services by 19.3% in the 1st quarter. Schneider Capital Management Corp now owns 1,091,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,939,000 after buying an additional 176,569 shares during the period.

C&J Energy Services Company Profile (NYSE:CJ)

C&J Energy Services, Inc provides well construction, well completion, well support, and other complementary oilfield services and technologies to oil and gas exploration and production companies throughout the continental United States. It operates through Completion Services and Well Support Services segments.

