Clean Harbors (NYSE:CLH) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Buy

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Clean Harbors (NYSE:CLH) from a sell rating to a buy rating in a report published on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $81.00 target price on the business services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Clean Harbors second-quarter 2019 earnings beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate but revenues missed the same. The company focuses on improving its efficiency and lowering operating costs through enhanced technology, process efficiencies and stringent cost management. The company continues to make capital investments to enhance its quality and comply with government and local regulations. Acquisitions have been helping Clean Harbors expand its business across multiple lines of services. Its diversified customer base provides it with stable and recurring sources of revenues. The stock has outperformed its industry year to date. On the flip side, high debt may limit the company’s future expansion and worsen its risk profile. The company remains highly exposed to foreign currency exchange rate risks. Its demand cycle is highly seasonal in nature.”

Get Clean Harbors alerts:

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Clean Harbors from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday. UBS Group lifted their price target on Clean Harbors from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. CIBC raised Clean Harbors from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $88.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Oppenheimer raised Clean Harbors from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $88.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Clean Harbors from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $81.25.

Shares of NYSE:CLH traded up $0.05 during trading on Friday, reaching $76.03. The stock had a trading volume of 295,651 shares, compared to its average volume of 278,786. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $70.51. The company has a market cap of $4.25 billion, a PE ratio of 60.34 and a beta of 1.59. Clean Harbors has a 1-year low of $46.21 and a 1-year high of $80.06.

Clean Harbors (NYSE:CLH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The business services provider reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $868.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $880.97 million. Clean Harbors had a return on equity of 7.46% and a net margin of 2.53%. The business’s revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.54 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Clean Harbors will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Michael Louis Battles sold 5,000 shares of Clean Harbors stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.09, for a total transaction of $350,450.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 35,003 shares in the company, valued at $2,453,360.27. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Andrea Robertson sold 2,557 shares of Clean Harbors stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.98, for a total value of $201,951.86. Following the transaction, the director now owns 13,467 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,063,623.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 61,824 shares of company stock worth $4,110,806. 8.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Clean Harbors by 5.0% during the second quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 1,780,082 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $126,564,000 after buying an additional 84,000 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Clean Harbors by 46.6% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,582,534 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $113,198,000 after purchasing an additional 502,754 shares during the period. Marathon Asset Management LLP raised its position in Clean Harbors by 3.2% in the first quarter. Marathon Asset Management LLP now owns 545,615 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $39,028,000 after purchasing an additional 16,702 shares during the period. Columbus Circle Investors raised its position in Clean Harbors by 44.1% in the second quarter. Columbus Circle Investors now owns 525,708 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $37,378,000 after purchasing an additional 160,973 shares during the period. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its position in Clean Harbors by 2.3% in the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 516,489 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $36,940,000 after purchasing an additional 11,424 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.04% of the company’s stock.

Clean Harbors Company Profile

Clean Harbors, Inc provides environmental, energy, and industrial services in North America. The company operates through two segments, Environmental Services and Safety-Kleen. The Environmental Services segment collects, transports, treats, and disposes hazardous and non-hazardous waste that include resource recovery, physical treatment, fuel blending, incineration, landfill disposal, wastewater treatment, lab chemicals disposal, and explosives management services; and CleanPack, a service to collect, identify, categorize, specialized packaging, transportation, and disposal of laboratory chemicals and household hazardous wastes.

See Also: Accumulation/Distribution

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Clean Harbors (CLH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Clean Harbors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clean Harbors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.