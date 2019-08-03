Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF) Stock Rating Lowered by ValuEngine

Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF) was downgraded by investment analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Jefferies Financial Group set a $14.00 target price on Cleveland-Cliffs and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Cleveland-Cliffs from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $13.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, B. Riley raised their price target on Cleveland-Cliffs from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.44.

CLF stock traded down $0.30 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $9.34. 12,879,316 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,310,280. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.37, a current ratio of 2.56 and a quick ratio of 1.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.88 billion, a PE ratio of 4.38 and a beta of 1.98. Cleveland-Cliffs has a 1-year low of $7.40 and a 1-year high of $13.10.

Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 19th. The mining company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $697.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $624.23 million. Cleveland-Cliffs had a return on equity of 238.16% and a net margin of 50.72%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.55 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Cleveland-Cliffs will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Eric M. Rychel bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $9.70 per share, for a total transaction of $48,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 24,845 shares in the company, valued at approximately $240,996.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Lourenco Goncalves bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $9.36 per share, with a total value of $93,600.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chairman now owns 3,237,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,305,199.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have bought 23,000 shares of company stock valued at $217,110. Company insiders own 1.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Cleveland-Cliffs by 4.6% in the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 12,872,970 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $137,355,000 after purchasing an additional 565,102 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Cleveland-Cliffs by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,148,509 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $24,212,000 after purchasing an additional 267,622 shares during the period. AJO LP purchased a new position in Cleveland-Cliffs in the first quarter valued at $28,321,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Cleveland-Cliffs in the fourth quarter valued at $21,011,000. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its holdings in Cleveland-Cliffs by 1.1% in the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,602,952 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $25,994,000 after purchasing an additional 28,507 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.38% of the company’s stock.

Cleveland-Cliffs Company Profile

Cleveland-Cliffs Inc operates as an iron ore mining company in the United States. The company operates four iron ore mines in Michigan and Minnesota. It sells its products to integrated steel companies and steel producers in the United States and the Asia Pacific. The company was formerly known as Cliffs Natural Resources Inc and changed its name to Cleveland-Cliffs Inc in August 2017.

