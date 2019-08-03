Clipper Coin (CCCX) Hits Market Cap of $58.45 Million

Clipper Coin (CURRENCY:CCCX) traded up 13.6% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on August 3rd. Clipper Coin has a market cap of $58.45 million and approximately $16,395.00 worth of Clipper Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Clipper Coin token can currently be purchased for $0.0155 or 0.00000142 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including IDCM, FCoin and Coinsuper. In the last week, Clipper Coin has traded down 9.3% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Maker (MKR) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $599.14 or 0.05511621 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.71 or 0.00043330 BTC.

Karatgold Coin (KBC) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0347 or 0.00000319 BTC.

Pundi X (NPXS) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Aurora (AOA) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0200 or 0.00000184 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0100 or 0.00000092 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001203 BTC.

Ren (REN) traded 9.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001023 BTC.

MCO (MCO) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.39 or 0.00068464 BTC.

Clipper Coin Profile

Clipper Coin is a token. It was first traded on April 26th, 2018. Clipper Coin’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,775,570,996 tokens. Clipper Coin’s official website is clippercoin.com. Clipper Coin’s official Twitter account is @ClipperCoinCap.

Clipper Coin Token Trading

Clipper Coin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDCM, Coinsuper and FCoin. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Clipper Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Clipper Coin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Clipper Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

