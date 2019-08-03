Clorox (NYSE:CLX) Price Target Increased to $144.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Clorox (NYSE:CLX) had its target price hoisted by Morgan Stanley from $141.00 to $144.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have an underweight rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on CLX. ValuEngine lowered Clorox from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Clorox to $161.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets set a $168.00 target price on Clorox and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Clorox from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $159.00 to $139.00 in a report on Monday, April 8th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on Clorox from $110.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a sell rating in a report on Friday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Clorox presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $154.07.

CLX stock traded up $0.76 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $156.90. 1,321,361 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 831,100. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $157.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.93, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 1.10. The company has a market cap of $20.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.83, a PEG ratio of 4.76 and a beta of 0.36. Clorox has a one year low of $139.26 and a one year high of $167.70.

Clorox (NYSE:CLX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.69 billion. Clorox had a return on equity of 108.82% and a net margin of 12.68%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.66 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Clorox will post 6.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 31st will be given a $1.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 30th. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.70%. This is an increase from Clorox’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.96. Clorox’s payout ratio is currently 67.09%.

In related news, SVP Denise Garner sold 20,399 shares of Clorox stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.61, for a total value of $3,215,086.39. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 4,896 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $771,658.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CLX. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Clorox by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 582,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,822,000 after acquiring an additional 45,408 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Clorox by 21.5% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,899,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $292,347,000 after acquiring an additional 335,835 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new position in Clorox during the 4th quarter worth $355,000. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan acquired a new position in Clorox during the 4th quarter worth $529,000. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in Clorox by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 5,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $872,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the period. 76.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Clorox Company Profile

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cleaning, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The company offers laundry additives, including bleach products under the Clorox brand, as well as Clorox 2 stain fighter and color booster; home care products primarily under the Clorox, Formula 409, Liquid-Plumr, Pine-Sol, S.O.S, and Tilex brands; naturally derived products under the Green Works brand; and professional cleaning, disinfecting, and food service products under the Clorox, Dispatch, HealthLink, Clorox Healthcare, Hidden Valley, KC Masterpiece, and Soy Vay brands.

