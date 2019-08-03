Clovis Oncology (NASDAQ:CLVS) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.57 EPS

Clovis Oncology (NASDAQ:CLVS) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.27) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.70) by ($0.57), Briefing.com reports. Clovis Oncology had a negative net margin of 342.54% and a negative return on equity of 196.39%. The firm had revenue of $32.98 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.92 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($1.94) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Clovis Oncology updated its FY 2019 guidance to EPS.

Shares of Clovis Oncology stock traded up $0.39 during trading on Friday, reaching $9.26. 3,083,306 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,753,509. The company has a quick ratio of 4.15, a current ratio of 4.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.04. Clovis Oncology has a 1-year low of $8.35 and a 1-year high of $41.75. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $12.90. The company has a market cap of $559.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.31 and a beta of 1.86.

In related news, insider Lindsey Rolfe sold 1,728 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.70, for a total transaction of $25,401.60. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 23,319 shares in the company, valued at approximately $342,789.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 2,452 shares of company stock worth $36,261 in the last quarter. 8.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new position in Clovis Oncology during the fourth quarter worth $5,641,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Clovis Oncology during the fourth quarter worth $8,351,000. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC raised its holdings in Clovis Oncology by 5.6% during the first quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 222,165 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,514,000 after buying an additional 11,743 shares during the last quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Clovis Oncology during the second quarter worth $186,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in Clovis Oncology by 29.9% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 20,457 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $368,000 after buying an additional 4,711 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on CLVS shares. Guggenheim lowered shares of Clovis Oncology from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Clovis Oncology from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $17.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. SunTrust Banks reduced their price objective on shares of Clovis Oncology to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Piper Jaffray Companies reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Clovis Oncology in a research note on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $27.00 target price on shares of Clovis Oncology in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.44.

Clovis Oncology Company Profile

Clovis Oncology, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on acquiring, developing, and commercializing anti-cancer agents in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its commercial product includes Rubraca (rucaparib) tablet, a small molecule poly ADP-ribose polymerase inhibitor, used as monotherapy for the treatment of patients with deleterious BRCA mutation associated advanced ovarian cancer, who have been treated with two or more chemotherapies, and selected for therapy by an FDA-approved companion diagnostic for Rubraca.

