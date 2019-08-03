Coeur Mining (NYSE:CDE) Stock Rating Upgraded by ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Coeur Mining (NYSE:CDE) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Thursday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Coeur Mining from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. BMO Capital Markets set a $5.00 price objective on shares of Coeur Mining and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Noble Financial restated a buy rating and issued a $5.00 price objective on shares of Coeur Mining in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Roth Capital restated a buy rating on shares of Coeur Mining in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Coeur Mining from $4.75 to $5.25 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $5.38.

CDE stock traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $4.78. 5,632,681 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,112,344. Coeur Mining has a twelve month low of $2.78 and a twelve month high of $6.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.33. The company has a market cap of $943.45 million, a PE ratio of -478.00 and a beta of 0.93.

Coeur Mining (NYSE:CDE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The basic materials company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.06). Coeur Mining had a negative net margin of 11.15% and a negative return on equity of 3.11%. The company had revenue of $154.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $156.37 million. The company’s revenue was down 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Coeur Mining will post -0.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director J Kenneth Thompson acquired 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $2.93 per share, for a total transaction of $43,950.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 150,645 shares in the company, valued at approximately $441,389.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Thomas S. Whelan acquired 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 31st. The stock was bought at an average price of $2.84 per share, for a total transaction of $71,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders bought 41,750 shares of company stock worth $120,200. 1.88% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Coeur Mining by 1,075.3% during the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,930 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Coeur Mining during the fourth quarter worth $52,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its stake in Coeur Mining by 77.1% during the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 19,197 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 8,358 shares in the last quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Coeur Mining by 81.4% during the first quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC now owns 22,108 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 9,920 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Coeur Mining during the first quarter worth $101,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.87% of the company’s stock.

About Coeur Mining

Coeur Mining, Inc explores for, develops, and produces gold, silver, zinc, and lead properties. It holds interests in the Palmarejo gold and silver complex located in Mexico; the Rochester silver and gold mine situated in Nevada; the Kensington gold mine located in Alaska; the Wharf gold mine situated in South Dakota; and the Silvertip silver-zinc-lead mine located in Canada.

