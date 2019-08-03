Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) Downgraded by ValuEngine to “Hold”

ValuEngine downgraded shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Thursday morning, ValuEngine reports.

CL has been the subject of several other research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Deutsche Bank upped their price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $74.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Friday, July 12th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Bank of America set a $80.00 price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Finally, Macquarie upped their price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $73.13.

Shares of NYSE:CL traded down $0.06 during trading on Thursday, reaching $71.20. The stock had a trading volume of 3,813,538 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,293,821. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $73.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.25. The firm has a market cap of $61.55 billion, a PE ratio of 23.97, a P/E/G ratio of 4.62 and a beta of 0.76. Colgate-Palmolive has a fifty-two week low of $57.41 and a fifty-two week high of $76.41.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 26th. The company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.72. Colgate-Palmolive had a net margin of 14.77% and a negative return on equity of 10,821.98%. The firm had revenue of $3.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.88 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.77 earnings per share. Colgate-Palmolive’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Colgate-Palmolive will post 2.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 18th will be given a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 17th. Colgate-Palmolive’s payout ratio is currently 57.91%.

In other news, insider Ian M. Cook sold 175,616 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.65, for a total value of $12,758,502.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,125,842 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $81,792,421.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Henning I. Jakobsen sold 33,854 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.45, for a total transaction of $2,486,576.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 73,693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,412,750.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 422,925 shares of company stock valued at $30,478,467 in the last three months. Company insiders own 1.14% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CL. Meridian Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Lipe & Dalton purchased a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive in the second quarter valued at $29,000. WP Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive in the first quarter valued at $34,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive in the first quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Paragon Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive in the first quarter valued at $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.52% of the company’s stock.

About Colgate-Palmolive

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. It offers oral care products, including toothpastes, toothbrushes, and mouthwashes, as well as pharmaceutical products for dentists and other oral health professionals; and personal care products, such as liquid hand soaps, bar soaps, shower gels, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin care products, and shampoos and conditioners.

