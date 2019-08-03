Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) Downgraded by ValuEngine

Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) was downgraded by research analysts at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other research firms have also commented on COLM. Wedbush lifted their price objective on shares of Columbia Sportswear from $118.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $129.00 price objective on shares of Columbia Sportswear and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. B. Riley set a $109.00 price objective on shares of Columbia Sportswear and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Columbia Sportswear in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Canaccord Genuity set a $107.00 price objective on shares of Columbia Sportswear and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $118.00.

NASDAQ COLM traded down $1.14 on Thursday, hitting $101.90. 296,168 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 298,587. The company has a quick ratio of 2.33, a current ratio of 3.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $101.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.67. Columbia Sportswear has a 52-week low of $80.03 and a 52-week high of $109.74.

Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The textile maker reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $526.21 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $507.16 million. Columbia Sportswear had a net margin of 10.73% and a return on equity of 18.02%. Columbia Sportswear’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.16 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Columbia Sportswear will post 4.69 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, COO Thomas B. Cusick sold 17,260 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.77, for a total transaction of $1,860,110.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 43,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,657,172.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Murrey R. Albers sold 11,608 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.32, for a total transaction of $1,129,690.56. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 39,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,829,542. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 90,546 shares of company stock valued at $9,591,071 over the last three months. Insiders own 56.57% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Columbia Sportswear by 12.5% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,178,817 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $122,808,000 after purchasing an additional 130,710 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Columbia Sportswear in the fourth quarter worth about $33,356,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its stake in Columbia Sportswear by 308.6% in the second quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 364,100 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $36,468,000 after acquiring an additional 275,000 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Columbia Sportswear by 12.7% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 351,041 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $29,519,000 after acquiring an additional 39,664 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP lifted its stake in Columbia Sportswear by 48.6% in the first quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 271,761 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $28,312,000 after acquiring an additional 88,928 shares during the period. 38.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Columbia Sportswear Company Profile

Columbia Sportswear Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, sources, markets, and distributes outdoor and active lifestyle apparel, footwear, accessories, and equipment in the United States, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, and Canada. The company provides apparel, accessories, and equipment that are used various outdoor activities, such as skiing, snowboarding, hiking, climbing, mountaineering, camping, hunting, fishing, trail running, water sports, yoga, golf, and adventure travel for men and women under the Columbia, Mountain Hardwear, SOREL, and prAna brands, as well as for youth under the Columbia brand name.

